Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,749 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,760,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,634,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $456.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.19 and a 200-day moving average of $370.92. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,206.60. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

