Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,663 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $32,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

