Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 75,212 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 802.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $153.99 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $158.70. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

