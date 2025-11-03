Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 75,560 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

