Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,118 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $32,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total value of $9,120,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,455.55. This trade represents a 53.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.01, for a total transaction of $1,210,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,155. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 88,736 shares of company stock worth $47,286,494 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $584.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.46. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.90.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

