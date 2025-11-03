Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,254 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,721,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,731,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 236,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

