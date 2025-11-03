Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $32,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,260,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 53,411 shares during the period. SageOak Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. SageOak Financial LLC now owns 103,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000.

DGCB stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $56.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.5204 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

