Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.