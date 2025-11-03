Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $35,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 271.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $470.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

