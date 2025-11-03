Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter.

BGRN opened at $48.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1701 dividend. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

