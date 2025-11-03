Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 452,419 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

INTC stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

