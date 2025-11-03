Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 146,651 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $34,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

FBCG opened at $55.68 on Monday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

