Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,086 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $32,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CHDN opened at $99.20 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 46.0%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.