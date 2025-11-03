Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 36,621 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $30,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,810,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234,557 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

