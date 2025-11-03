Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 41,284 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BXP were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the first quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 801.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 632.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.26.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

