Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 990,880 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,880 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $28,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21,935.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FENY opened at $24.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

