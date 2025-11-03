Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,499,000 after purchasing an additional 173,963 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 828,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,992,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $138.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 target price on Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

