Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $35,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 413,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,875,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 42.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth $371,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth $205,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RBA stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.31 and a 12-month high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised RB Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

