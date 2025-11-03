Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $29,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 151,240.5% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 575,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 574,714 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,902,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,077 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 391,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGP opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.6601 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.