Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $29,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Evergy by 168.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

