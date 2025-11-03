Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $FOCT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,871 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $32,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VestGen Investment Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $588,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $460,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $929.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

