Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,999 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 238,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $30,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

