Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,302,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 378,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 538,823 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,188,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 159,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 468,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 148,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

