Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.69 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $101.03 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $101.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

