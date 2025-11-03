Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.26 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Illumina by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after acquiring an additional 996,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $123.64 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.