Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.31 Million Stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 919,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $29,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 221.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

