Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.86 Million Holdings in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $29,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst in the 1st quarter valued at $8,081,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifirst Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $154.39 on Monday. Unifirst Corporation has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $243.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Unifirst Increases Dividend

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $614.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a boost from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unifirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of Unifirst in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Unifirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

