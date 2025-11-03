Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $30.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 149,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.