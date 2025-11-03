Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $30.97 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $FSEP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 38.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.7% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 26.0% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 14.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 4.7%

BATS FSEP opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

