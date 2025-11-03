Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.29 Million Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $31,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG opened at $19.20 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

