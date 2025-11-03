Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $32.48 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $32,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,642,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,824.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,845.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,889.43.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,476. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,170.83.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

