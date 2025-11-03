Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $32.58 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $32,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $202.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total transaction of $160,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

