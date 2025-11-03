Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $32.95 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 112.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $32,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 106.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,791.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,522,968. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total value of $4,963,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 207,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,719,805.74. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 914,855 shares of company stock worth $329,349,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $307.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.58 and its 200 day moving average is $331.87.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.