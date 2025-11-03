Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $33.12 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 224.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $33,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 281,991 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on Twilio and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $135.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.37%.Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

