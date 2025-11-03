Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $34.64 Million Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $34,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 178,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

