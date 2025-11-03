Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $35.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,927 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $35,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $394,233,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19,159.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,580,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.51 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

