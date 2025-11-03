Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $31,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 697,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $70.11 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

