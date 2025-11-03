Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $35,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.15. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

