Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.04.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,641,332. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS opened at $491.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.34 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,135.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

