Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $31,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,258. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,200. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

SEIC stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The company had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

