Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,389 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,692,000 after buying an additional 490,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,391,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after buying an additional 137,506 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 642,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 502,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 489,720 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $21.23 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.