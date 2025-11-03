Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 209,405 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.19 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

