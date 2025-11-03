Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 238,935 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,935 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $33,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XTEN. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

