Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 248,407 JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBTM. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair raised shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $126.12 on Monday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is -17.47%.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

