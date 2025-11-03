Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ciena by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ciena by 15.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ciena by 27.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ciena by 65.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $189.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,240.01. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,374 shares of company stock worth $5,936,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

