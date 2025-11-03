Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $28,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,716,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,750,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,086 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,362,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,047,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,444 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DB. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.