Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $28,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:FMX opened at $94.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.72. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $1.9982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.97.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

