Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.