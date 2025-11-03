Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 417.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 142,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSFF opened at $31.87 on Monday. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $504.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

