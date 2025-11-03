Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in GATX Corporation $GATX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $30,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GATX alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GATX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in GATX by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 47,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.53. GATX Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.05 and a 1 year high of $178.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.81.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.21 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $161,877.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,281.95. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $354,354.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,307.60. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,714 shares of company stock worth $2,617,811. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.